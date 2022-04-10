Tel Aviv terror victim's family to donate his corneas

The family of Eitam Megini announced on Sunday that it will donate its corneas to people in need of cornea implants.

"This is Eitam's final contribution to Israeli society," his parents Iris and Eyal said.

Megini was one of the three men killed in the terror shooting attack in Tel Aviv on Thursday evening.