'Iran stands against Russia's war' - Ukraine FM

Iran is against Russia's invasion of Ukraine and supports a diplomatic resolution to the conflict, Iranian Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian reportedly told Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in a call on Wednesday.

"Iran stands against Russia’s war on Ukraine, supports a diplomatic solution," wrote Kuleba. "Grateful to FM Abdollahian for refuting allegations of arms transfers to Russia with the help of Iranian companies, as well as for the medical team sent to Ukraine."

In a phone call between Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and President Vladimir Putin on the day of the Russian invasion, Raisi expressed support for Putin's position that "The expansion of NATO is a serious threat to the stability and security of independent countries in different regions."

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

NATO expansion into Ukraine is one of the reasons cited by Russian officials for the invasion of its neighbor.

According to the Iranian president's website, Raisi also expressed hope that the war would end up benefiting the nations and the region.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken looks to Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba as he speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, US, February 22, 2022. (credit: CAROLYN KASTER/POOL VIA REUTERS)

Russia is a major arms supplier for Iran, and has been involved in the negotiations for the revived Iran Deal.