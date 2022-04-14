The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Lapid on Silman exit: 'Opposition grew from 53 to 54 MKs'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 14, 2022 11:57

Updated: APRIL 14, 2022 12:28

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid did not include the six Joint List Knesset members in his tally of the opposition on Thursday during a press conference, saying that the departure of MK Idit Silman (Yamina) raised the number of opposition MKs from 53 to 54, not 59 to 60.

The comment was made after a reporter asked Lapid whether the coalition was counting on the Joint List's votes or abstentions in order to pass major legislation, including the 2023 budget.

MK Itamar Ben Gvir said in response:

"The person planning to be prime minister needs to sit quietly and not give declarations before Passover. This government has brought onto us blood in the streets, polarization and disruption, economic collapse and the people of the Islamic Movement and now they are counting on the Joint List - for his dream to become prime minister Lapid is destroying Israel." 

Iran opens new centrifuge-parts workshop at Natanz
By REUTERS
04/14/2022 11:53 AM
Boat capsizes in Nigeria, kills 29
By REUTERS
04/14/2022 02:24 AM
US congratulates Pakistani Prime Minister Sharif on election
By REUTERS
04/14/2022 12:20 AM
US transit mask mandate to be extended through May 3
By REUTERS
04/13/2022 06:45 PM
2 hikers rescued from minefield near Dead Sea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2022 05:34 PM
Stavanger Airport in Norway given all clear after bomb scare
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2022 05:07 PM
Germany rejects EU oil embargo on Russia at the moment
By REUTERS
04/13/2022 03:32 PM
Man who murdered UK lawmaker Amess sentenced to life in prison
By REUTERS
04/13/2022 02:27 PM
East Jerusalem residents arrested for throwing firecrackers at police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2022 12:49 PM
ISIS hopeful from Rahat arrested by Shin Bet
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2022 12:43 PM
Methanol leak reported at Haifa Port
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2022 12:01 PM
Seven killed, 22 wounded by shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv region
By REUTERS
04/13/2022 11:50 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 5,403 new cases, 243 serious cases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2022 11:25 AM
Man accused of sexual abuse of a minor to stand trial in public park
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2022 09:21 AM
Palestinian killed, 17 more injured in Nablus clashes with IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2022 09:12 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Maariv - Passover times
Maariv - Passover guide
Maariv - Recipes for Passover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by