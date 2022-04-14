Lapid on Silman exit: 'Opposition grew from 53 to 54 MKs'

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid did not include the six Joint List Knesset members in his tally of the opposition on Thursday during a press conference, saying that the departure of MK Idit Silman (Yamina) raised the number of opposition MKs from 53 to 54, not 59 to 60.

The comment was made after a reporter asked Lapid whether the coalition was counting on the Joint List's votes or abstentions in order to pass major legislation, including the 2023 budget.

MK Itamar Ben Gvir said in response:

"The person planning to be prime minister needs to sit quietly and not give declarations before Passover. This government has brought onto us blood in the streets, polarization and disruption, economic collapse and the people of the Islamic Movement and now they are counting on the Joint List - for his dream to become prime minister Lapid is destroying Israel."