Infowars files for bankruptcy in US court

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 18, 2022 09:57

Far-right wing website InfoWars has filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, according to court documents.

The company, owned by radio host Alex Jones, listed estimated assets in the range of $0-$50,000 and estimated liabilities in the range of $1 million to $10 million, according to the court filings made on Sunday.

Abbas: Ra'am freezing coalition membership could turn into withdrawal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2022 10:03 AM
Regional governor says six killed in missile strike on Ukraine's Lviv
By REUTERS
04/18/2022 09:07 AM
Rioters fire fireworks at police in the Temple Mount compound
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2022 08:55 AM
Three Palestinians injured near Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2022 08:07 AM
Yair Netanyahu tests positive for COVID-19
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2022 07:20 AM
Driver killed in collision with a camel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2022 05:50 AM
Two Umm el-Fahm residents arrested for throwing rocks at police vehicle
By MAARIV ONLINE
04/18/2022 01:43 AM
IDF signs demolition order for Bnei Brak terrorist's house
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2022 09:13 PM
Emirati planes to take part in Independence Day flyover
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2022 08:16 PM
Russia Foreign Ministry summons Israeli ambassador after condemnations
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2022 06:23 PM
Death toll from South African floods now 443
By REUTERS
04/17/2022 05:39 PM
Coronavirus in the IDF: 330 new cases, 388 in quarantine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2022 03:57 PM
COVID-19 Israel: 2,067 test positive, 225 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2022 03:51 PM
Pittsburgh shooting: 2 dead, several injured in East Allegheny party
By REUTERS
04/17/2022 12:38 PM
87 Ukrainians eligible Law of Return arrived at Israel over weekend
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2022 09:36 AM
