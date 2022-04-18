Rabbi Shmuel Rabinovich, the rabbi of the Western Wall, said in an interview with Kan on Monday that those who attempted to make the Paschal Sacrifice on the Temple Mount are "less than a minyan. They are individuals who took interest and inflated it to proportions that have nothing to do with reality."

Regarding the clashes on the Temple Mount, Rabinovich said: "Muslim leaders hide when there is contact with them; they fear for their lives. [But] when contact is in secret, it does not create the right atmosphere for [explaining to their community] that there is no room for such violence."

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }