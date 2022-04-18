The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Rabinovich: Jews trying to make Passover sacrifice are 'less than a minyan'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 18, 2022 14:30

Updated: APRIL 18, 2022 14:49

Rabbi Shmuel Rabinovich, the rabbi of the Western Wall, said in an interview with Kan on Monday that those who attempted to make the Paschal Sacrifice on the Temple Mount are "less than a minyan. They are individuals who took interest and inflated it to proportions that have nothing to do with reality." 

Regarding the clashes on the Temple Mount, Rabinovich said: "Muslim leaders hide when there is contact with them; they fear for their lives. [But] when contact is in secret, it does not create the right atmosphere for [explaining to their community] that there is no room for such violence." 

Russia expels some staff from Bulgarian embassy in Moscow
By REUTERS
04/18/2022 03:39 PM
Putin discuss Ukraine, West Bank with PA's Abbas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2022 03:24 PM
Police attacked in Beersheba
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2022 12:55 PM
COVID-19 Israel: 4,080 new cases, 220 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2022 11:17 AM
Abbas: Ra'am freezing coalition membership could turn into withdrawal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2022 10:03 AM
Regional governor says six killed in missile strike on Ukraine's Lviv
By REUTERS
04/18/2022 09:07 AM
Rioters fire fireworks at police in the Temple Mount compound
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2022 08:55 AM
Three Palestinians injured near Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2022 08:07 AM
Yair Netanyahu tests positive for COVID-19
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2022 07:20 AM
Driver killed in collision with a camel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2022 05:50 AM
Two Umm el-Fahm residents arrested for throwing rocks at police vehicle
By MAARIV ONLINE
04/18/2022 01:43 AM
IDF signs demolition order for Bnei Brak terrorist's house
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2022 09:13 PM
Emirati planes to take part in Independence Day flyover
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2022 08:16 PM
Russia Foreign Ministry summons Israeli ambassador after condemnations
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2022 06:23 PM
Death toll from South African floods now 443
By REUTERS
04/17/2022 05:39 PM
