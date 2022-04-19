Biden told Obama he’s planning to run again in 2024 - report

US President Joe Biden told former President Barack Obama that he is planning to run for reelection in 2024, The Hill reported, citing two anonymous sources.

“[Biden] wants to run and he’s clearly letting everyone know,” one said source told The Hill.

During a press conference in Brussels last month, Biden told reporters he’d be “very fortunate” to run against his rival in the 2020 election, former President Donald Trump.

The White House did not provide comment on the conversations between Biden and Obama. A Biden adviser pointed to the president’s public comments that he intends to run again.