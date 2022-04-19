The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Anti-vaxxers who hurled abuse at Alroy-Preis given restraining orders

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 19, 2022 19:50

Infamous Israeli anti-vaxxer Sedi Ben-Shitrit, along with two other anti-vaxxers, were given restraining orders by an Israeli court on Tuesday after verbally abusing Head of Public Health Services Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis on Monday.

The anti-vaxxers waited for Alroy-Preis outside her home and hurled abuse toward her as she was walking her dog, calling her an "agent of chaos who cares more about dogs than Israeli children dying."

Alroy-Preis filed a complaint to Israel Police following the incident.

