COVID-19: Mask mandate to be cancelled in closed spaces

A mask will still be required in places with high infection potential including hospitals and nursing homes.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 20, 2022 12:05

Updated: APRIL 20, 2022 12:33
A woman wears a protective mask during the coronavirus pandemic (photo credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)
A woman wears a protective mask during the coronavirus pandemic
(photo credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)

There will no longer be a requirement to wear a mask in closed quarters, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz announced on Wednesday.

The directive will go into effect beginning on Saturday, April 23 at 8:00 p.m.

However, a mask will still be required in places with high infection potential, including hospitals, nursing homes and flights.  A person on his way to entering quarantine will also be required to wear a mask.

"We have finally learned how to live alongside the coronavirus - without panic, with responsibility and sound judgment," Horowitz wrote on Twitter. 

"The coronavirus has not disappeared but currently no special restrictions are needed. We are acting as we have been doing since the establishment of this government: Safeguarding the [public's] health while lifting of restrictions when possible," he added.

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

"Our policy has proven itself and we will continue in this fashion," Horowitz added. "The Health Ministry is closely monitoring, and will continue to strictly monitor, the virus' behavior and any new variants."

"The Prime Minister and Health Minister's decision is an important step on the path to a return to normal, and is a foregone conclusion based on the infection numbers," said Knesset Law Committee head MK Gilad Kariv (Labor).

He called on the government also to examine the pre-flight COVID-19 testing policy and to adapt Israel's policy to that of most Western countries.



