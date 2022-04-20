The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Pro-Iranian group targets Airports Authority site with cyberattack

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: APRIL 20, 2022 21:57

Updated: APRIL 20, 2022 22:15
A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. (photo credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL/FILE PHOTO)
A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL/FILE PHOTO)

A pro-Iranian group from Iraq, known as al-Tahera, claimed that it had targeted the website of the Israel Airports Authority with a cyberattack on Wednesday evening.

The IAA confirmed on Wednesday evening that it was experiencing a DDoS attack, but stressed that there was no damage caused or infiltration into operational systems.

Screenshot of error page on the Israel Airport Authority website, April 20, 2022 (credit: screenshot) Screenshot of error page on the Israel Airport Authority website, April 20, 2022 (credit: screenshot)

On Tuesday night, the pro-Iranian Telegram channel Sabareen claimed that al-Tahera had conducted DDoS attacks against the websites of the Israeli Russian-language Channel 9 and KAN news. Both sites were inaccessible shortly after the claims were made, although both were working as of Wednesday morning. Channel 9 reported on Wednesday morning that it had been targeted by a DDoS attack overnight.

Sabareen had reported in a message in broken Hebrew on Monday that the "Iraqi special forces threatens carry out the first quality operations from Iraqi ground into the Zionist entity, which will quiet the enemy. Wait for Wednesday when God is found with the sick. 20/4, 1:02."

According to Sabareen, the attack on Tuesday night was carried out at 1:02 a.m. to coincide with the hour when IRGC Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani was assassinated by the US in Baghdad in 2020.

On Wednesday morning, Sabareen posted a graphic showing soldiers photoshopped in front of the Dome of the Rock with the words "Sabareen Special Forces defending Jerusalem." The attacks came amid heightened tensions surrounding the Temple Mount and Jerusalem.



Tags Iraq Qasem Soleimani Cyber
