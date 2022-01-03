The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Jerusalem Post hack part of Iranian influence op - ex-IDF cyber official

The value of the attacks on the Post and Maariv is in some ways “is quite low” as opposed to a cyber attack on critical infrastructure areas like transportation and energy.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: JANUARY 3, 2022 14:43

Updated: JANUARY 3, 2022 14:51
The hacking of the Jerusalem Post website website by pro-Iranian hackers was part of an influence operation timed to impact the ongoing nuclear talks in Vienna, former IDF cyber chief Brig. Gen. (res.) Yaron Rosen said on Monday.
The Jerusalem Post website was hacked at about 2 a.m. Monday morning (Israel time) and the homepage was replaced with a photo of a model Dimona nuclear facility being blown up and the text "We are close to you where you do not think about it" in English and Hebrew.
Although much of the imagery used to deface the websites and the Maariv’ newspaper's Twitter account related to the second anniversary of the targeted killing of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, Rosen said this was a sideshow to Iran’s nuclear and regional ambitions.
Currently president of cyber intelligence company Toka, Rosen said that “any part of Israel’s media, whether it be print, Internet or TV is part of the media megaphone speaking to the Israeli public.”
“We are in the midst of nuclear discussions. Both sides are probably doing the best they can with whoever they can to influence things – this is part of influence operations,” he said.
Rosen said that these types of hackings will continue since the "use of cyberspace as the preferred battlespace is still below the threshold of war.”
The Iranian threat used in the hacking of JPost.com in the early hours of Monday morning, January 3, 2022 (credit: screenshot) The Iranian threat used in the hacking of JPost.com in the early hours of Monday morning, January 3, 2022 (credit: screenshot)
“No one has openly declared war. Missiles are not fired. It is mostly between nation-states. They are fired in Syria, Lebanon and many other places, but all of them are under the threshold of war. One of the weapons of choice in the arsenal for both sides is in cyberspace,” he explained.
In addition, he said, “They [the Iranians] are doing it, we are probably using it – we will see more in the near future.”
Asked if there was anything specific about targeting the Post and Maariv, he clarified, “I do not think there is any real meaning. You are part of the Israeli media landscape, which itself is not very big. [Hacking any of] the few players that are here will be effective. You need to be ready for it. Everybody will be attacked.” 
Going into more detail, he said it appeared that the current cyber-attack was “perception oriented. This was a defacing attack…you lost a few hours” of website access, so it was “just psychological and nothing more than that. This was a very shallow attack, but we should expect more.”
The value of the attacks on the Post and Maariv are in some ways “quite low” as opposed to a cyber attack on critical infrastructure like transportation and energy – “which are areas we need to be very careful with. Both sides I think understand their value as targets and are very keen”, he said, to exploit this.
Noting a cyber attack on an Israeli hospital in late 2021, he said, “The floodgates are open. Critical infrastructure is sadly a target of choice. We need to focus on that and the state bodies – the INCD, the IDC, the other agencies - need to continue to defend critical infrastructure very strongly.”
Hackers, on the other hand, will scan the widening target of critical infrastructure in the digital realm to “always find the weakest link.”   
Moreover, he said that whenever there is a successful publicized infrastructure attack, it creates momentum for “more copycat attacks,” citing the cyber attack on Colonial Pipeline in the US as having “inspired groups around the world, including state actors or those supported by state actors to execute these types of attacks…There is a snowball effect…This fuels, energizes and motivates them to pursue such targets.”
Besides those attack vectors, the former IDF cyber chief-of-staff expected ransomware attacks to “continue to grow and threaten organizations, especially businesses and banks, where financial damage can be very easily felt.”
“They will continue to be the target of choice for hackers and adversaries such as Iran,” he said.
Another growing vector of cyber attacks is criminal organizations “moving into the cyber space, seeing the potential and value they can harvest.”
Rosen explained that these cyber trends mean that both “the private and public sector all need to focus on building [cyber] security and defenses, incident response and recovery operations and business continuity – these are things that are going to continue to need to be the focus” for everyone.
He added, “the private sector needs to understand the value of collaborative defense. There is no way any private company can defend itself without collaboration with its own sector, the government and the INCD.”


