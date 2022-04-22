Two rockets launched towards Israel, sirens not activated

Two rockets were launched from Gaza on Friday evening, IDF confirmed.

One rocket landed inside the Gaza Strip, reportedly near Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza, causing multiple injuries, according to Palestinian media.

The second rocket landed in an open space near the Israeli side of the Gaza border.

Rocket sirens were not activated anywhere in Israel at the time.