Temple Mount closed to Jews 'until further notice,' says site administrator

A record 4,625 Jewish visitors entered the Temple Mount during the Passover holiday.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: APRIL 23, 2022 23:08

Updated: APRIL 23, 2022 23:24
An Israeli border police officer walk at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, in Jerusalem's Old City, on April 1, 2022. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
An Israeli border police officer walk at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, in Jerusalem's Old City, on April 1, 2022.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Israel Police have informed the Temple Mount Administration that the Temple Mount will be closed to Jewish visitors "until further notice" due to clashes between Arabs and Israeli security forces in recent days, the administration reported on Saturday night.

The administration added that Jewish prayers will be held at the gates of the Temple Mount and next to the Western, Southern, Eastern and Northern Walls of the Temple Mount. Any updates to opening hours of the Temple Mount for Jewish visitors will be published on the social media and WhatsApp groups of the Temple Mount Administration.

A record 4,625 Jewish visitors entered the Temple Mount during the Passover holiday. Earlier this week, authorities had stated that the Temple Mount would be closed to Jewish visitors until the end of Ramadan.

Violent clashes have broken out between Arabs and Israeli security forces at the Temple Mount and al-Aqsa Mosque in recent days, as Muslims celebrated Ramadan and Jews celebrated Passover.

SECURITY FORCES guard Jews visiting the Temple Mount on Tisha Be'av, a day of mourning the destruction of the Holy Temple (credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90) SECURITY FORCES guard Jews visiting the Temple Mount on Tisha Be'av, a day of mourning the destruction of the Holy Temple (credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)

Arabs at the site placed large stones and broken glass on the path taken by Jewish visitors in an attempt to block and harm them. Israeli forces entered the site early in the mornings in the past week in order to secure the site for Jewish visitors, pushing Arabs at the site into al-Aqsa and the Dome of the Rock. Arab rioters launched fireworks and threw rocks and Molotov cocktails towards security forces at the site.



