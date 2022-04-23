Is the violence in Jerusalem a predictable cycle? - analysis

Friday and Saturday saw renewed tensions and clashes in Jerusalem, specifically in the Old City and around the Temple Mount, and several rockets have been fired from Gaza in recent days.

An attempt at a flag march also took place in Jerusalem over the last week, resulting in the usual claims and counter-claims about who is responsible for the ensuing violence.

All of this seems predictable and almost scripted. Last year similar tensions boiled over into a war between Israel and Hamas and in previous years, whenever there are religious holidays focused around Jerusalem, there are always tensions and clashes.

If you had to just rely on official reports of what has happened you’d find a long list of rocket attacks, and prior to them, you’d see reports of the stabbing and shooting attacks that occurred in late March and early April. All of this coincided with the beginning of Ramadan and also Passover. If you relied on international media to learn about these attacks you’d hear about Israel bombing Gaza and “settlers storming” the Temple Mount. You’d also find reports about the holidays using strange terms, such as calling the Jewish priestly blessing in Jerusalem a “mass” and other descriptions that make it seem like these holidays are not normal but rather some exotic rituals performed in the Middle East.

How can it be that year after year the annual holidays here are treated like some new spontaneous event that is surprising to both us and the international media; the government and foreign governments. We are all taken aback by the sudden clashes, the violence and the tension in Jerusalem. Don’t these tensions occur annually, aren’t they entirely predictable?

Israeli border Police officers stand guard outside the Jaffa Gate and the David tower in Jerusalem on April 18, 2022 (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Every single year, whenever Jewish and Muslim holidays coincide, or when large numbers of one group come to Jerusalem for some holiday, there are entirely predictable clashes focused around the Temple Mount and Al-Aqsa. There is an increased police and security forces presence and this in turn becomes a magnet for rioting and clashes.

Then comes the predictable closures and added security, and then more crowds coming to protest the closures, and then more security, and more incidents, arrests, injuries; right-wing demonstrations, and political incitement and then calls by Jordan and other countries for Israel to observe the status quo and condemnations by some countries, and calls for “restraint.”

Every year, Iran-backed groups like Hamas and Hezbollah seek to use claims of “defending Jerusalem” in order to fire rockets and provoke a response. Then the response is reported as if Israel “bombed Gaza again” and then Hezbollah must make some statement about how it will intervene if Israel does this or that.

In recent years there has also been an attempt to push the tensions from Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza, to inflame anger within Arab communities in Israel. During the conflict in 2021 widespread violence occurred across Israel in places like Lod. This weekend there were demonstrations in Umm al-Fahm.

It’s hard to understand how year after year these events are not predicted and why more effort isn’t put into either pre-empting them or at least explaining the reason they happen before they happen.

Media coverage and government responses always seem to be reactive and this was particularly true last year when Iran and Hamas appeared to conspire to set up a war with Israel while Israel was in the midst of post-election chaos. Who benefits in these scenarios? The far-right in Israel and in Gaza - and Iran apparently. And yet year after year authorities don’t seem to brief international media on Israel’s preparations and the likelihood of tensions. The fact that media reports about Passover and Ramadan can’t even get basic facts straight about what the holidays consist of, and the holidays around them, seems perplexing.

In years past, for instance, Laylat Al Qadr has become an evening when large numbers of people converge on Jerusalem, and prayers sometimes lead to clashes. This night will occur in late April this year, in the last days of the month, before Ramadan ends. Yet, if you try to find any explanation or historic context for this, or even scant details about the important night, you’ll be left with very basic explanations in English media. You will find reference to clashes last year on May 8th, and in July 2014 the clashes on this particular evening resulted in large numbers of injuries at Qalandia checkpoint.

Israel’s authorities do try to plan for facilitating movement and prayer that coincides with Ramadan in Jerusalem. For instance, in 2015 the UN office of OCHA noted that “prior to Ramadan, the Israeli authorities had reportedly proposed to the Palestinian Authority (PA) that people board buses in Palestinian cities and travel directly to Al-Aqsa Mosque with their IDs and permits checked by PA personnel prior to boarding. The proposal was ultimately not implemented due to the refusal of the PA to carry out the security checks requested by the Israeli authorities.”

This points to the fact that Israel’s authorities and security forces do try to prepare for the issues that arise during Ramadan. Nevertheless, even if certain parts of Israel prepare for events; the overall issue is that there is a tendency to see all the clashes and predictable reactions and “cycle of violence” as some new spontaneous event.

The attacks carried out in late March and early April that began with an attack in Beersheba and spread to attacks in Bnei Barak and Tel Aviv were likely carried out because of the preparations and beginning of Ramadan. We’re not supposed to think that this is a fact. We are supposed to believe that all this is spontaneous. That is why media reports about several attacks on Shi’ites in Afghanistan have also occurred randomly. But the attacks on Shi’ite mosques and a boy’s school in Kabul are also likely all related to the beginning of Ramadan.

The added difficulty of planning for clashes in Jerusalem is that these tensions are not only one-sided. This isn’t merely an issue of planning for heightened security to counter extremist groups, such as Hamas or ISIS; or Iran; that want to increase attacks on Israel. Israel also has to deal with extremists from within the far-right of Israeli politics who want to use events like the “flag march” to stoke tensions.

Last year there were a series of attacks on ultra-Orthodox men that coincided with the beginning of Ramadan in Jerusalem. Far-right Israeli politicians then used this to mobilize Jewish youth to respond. Unsurprisingly, clashes resulted in the security forces bearing the brunt of the problems at Damascus gate. How is it possible that every year we have to be surprised about the flag march and the resulting tensions? Every year there are articles expressing surprise about this “provocation.”

Israel has a right to respond to terror attacks, but it is worthwhile to consider in more depth the fact that those planning these attacks want a response. Recall back in 2014 the murder of three Jewish hitchhikers in the West Bank and how it spiraled into war. Was the attack planned so that the tensions would begin in mid-June and grow as Ramadan began in late June 2014?

Hamas planned these attacks, it knew the timetable. When there was an attack that killed Israeli police in mid-July 2017, didn’t Israel know that installing metal detectors around the Temple Mount would lead to further clashes? Who planned the 2017 attack at such a sensitive site and what did they want Israel to do in response, in order to orchestrate more tensions?

It's clear that much of the tensions that take place every year around Al-Aqsa are orchestrated, choreographed and scripted. If anyone lives in Jerusalem and thinks that any of this is spontaneous and that there are no groups like Hamas, that want this to happen and plan parts of it, they are likely mistaken.

There are random and spontaneous clashes. There are also very predictable clashes that take place.

There are people who seek out violence, who want to create a critical mass of people necessary to create an altercation. It is also a known quantity that if Israeli police enter Al-Aqsa or fight with protesters at the entrance to the mosque; this will be used by groups and countries to inflame anger against Israel. We only have to read the headlines to see. Al-Jazeera says “new Israeli raid at al-Aqsa mosque leaves Palestinian injured.” Reuters says “Palestinians clash with Israel police at Jerusalem holy site.”

All these headlines have larger implications. Anti-Israel voices want to use this to get the Arab League to condemn Israel, those who want to harm Israel-Gulf ties will use this as an excuse; and Turkey, Jordan and other countries will grow in their anger at Israel and harm the reconciliation that both countries have embarked upon.

This doesn’t mean it’s Israel’s fault. Israeli security forces are responding. But there is also a predictable turn of events here. The fact that Israel doesn’t seem to prepare better for these incidents and also put out messages before the onset of the holidays shows how every year the wheel is reinvented in Jerusalem. Groups like Hamas benefit from this short-sighted reaction to each incident. The question is whether the rest of Ramadan will continue with more clashes, or whether both sides can learn from the past.