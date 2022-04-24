Russia has deployed Iskander-M mobile battlefield missile launchers within 60 km (40 miles) of the Ukrainian border, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said on Sunday.

"Then enemy has increased the number of troops in the Belgorod region by transferring and concentrating additional units," the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in its daily morning update.

"According to available information, Iskander-M launchers have been deployed 60 km from the border with Ukraine," it said, without providing more detail on the location of the systems.

Reuters could not immediately verify the reports. There was no immediate reaction from Moscow to the reports.

Belgorod is a city and the administrative center of Russia's Belgorod region, north of the border with Ukraine.

Russian servicemen drive Iskander-M missile launchers during the Victory Day parade, which marks the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in Kaliningrad, Russia May 9, 2019. (credit: VITALY NEVAR/REUTERS)

The Iskander, a mobile ballistic missile system codenamed SS-26 Stone by NATO, replaced the Soviet Scud missile. Its two guided missiles have a range of up to 500 km (300 miles) and can carry conventional or nuclear warheads.

Russia said on Friday it wanted to control all of southern Ukraine. Kyiv said this showed Moscow had wider goals than its declared aim of demilitarising and "denazifying" the country. Ukraine and the West call the invasion, now in its third month, an unjustified war of aggression.

Clashes in Donbas

Ukraine has managed to fight off numerous Russian assaults along the line of contact in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region last week as Russia's operational focus has shifted eastward, according to a UK defense intelligence update.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 24 April 2022Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/tFb39zzDtn #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/lZE8s05wuX — Ministry of Defence (@DefenceHQ) April 24, 2022

Russia has made some territorial gains. However, Ukrainian resistance has stayed strong and all Russian gains have come at a significant cost as a result.

Currently, morale among Russian forces remains poor and this, along with limited time to regroup, re-equip and reorganize after prior offenses, are causing their combat effectiveness to be hampered.

Eight people died in Russian attacks in Ukraine's Luhansk region on Saturday, Serhiy Gaidai, the region's governor, wrote in a post on social media.

Reuters was not able to immediately verify the reports.

Casualties

As of Sunday, Russia has so far lost 21,800 soldiers in their ongoing invasion, as well as 191 drones, 147 MLRSs, 69 air defense systems, 408 artillery pieces, 873 tanks, 154 helicopters, 179 aircraft, 2,238 armored vehicles, eight ships, 76 fuel trucks and 1,557 other vehicles, according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In addition, 213 Ukrainian children were killed and 389 were injured since the war began, Interfax reported, citing the Prosecutor General's Office.

This is a developing story