Israel helped Lebanese, Syrian citizens reach Ukraine border

Israel helped citizens of Arab states with which it does not have relations reach Ukraine’s borders to leave the country in recent days, the Foreign Ministry confirmed on Sunday.

About 100 Israelis - mostly Israeli Arabs - studying in Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine reached the border with Moldova on the west on Sunday after a 24-hour drive, where Ambassador Joel Lion met with them.

Some of the students asked to bring their friends, including citizens of countries with which Israel does not have relations such as Lebanon and Syria, as well as Egyptians and Palestinians from east Jerusalem, who are legally residents of Israel, with them.

Israel allowed the students to be on the Israeli bus to the border but was unable to help those who do not reside in Israel to cross the border.

Israel plans to send 100 tons of medical aid and other equipment to help Ukrainian civilians under attack, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said at the start of Sunday’s cabinet meeting.

Israelis protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine at Zion Square February 24, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

“In the next two days, a plane will reach Ukraine from Israel with 100 tons of humanitarian equipment for civilians who are also in the battle zone and those who are trying to leave…who are outside of their homes in cold winter weather,” Bennett said.

The aid being sent includes water purification kits, medical equipment and medicines, tents, blankets, and sleeping bags.

“In the name of all citizens of Israel, I express hope that this conflict will be resolved before the war develops even more, and there will be much worse humanitarian ramifications than we can imagine,” Bennett said. “We are praying for the citizens of Ukraine and hope that additional bloodshed will be prevented.”

Earlier Sunday, Foreign Ministry Director-General for Eurasia Gary Koren told KAN that the plane with humanitarian aid will depart from Israel to Poland on Monday.

Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky said that in the previous three days 1,500-2,000 Israelis crossed the border from Ukraine to Poland. Koren estimated that there are about 6,000 Israelis left in Ukraine, but it is unclear how many of them want to stay, and men who also have Ukrainian citizenship aged 16-60 could be forcibly conscripted.

“Jewish citizens of Ukraine also reach the border, and there is an increase in requests to immigrate to Israel,” Brodsky told KAN.

The Israeli Embassy in Ukraine has staff at the border 24 hours a day, the ambassador said. Israel shut down the embassy in Ukraine over the weekend, with the staff sleeping in Poland and crossing over to be near the border each day. The embassy had previously moved from Kyiv to Lviv.