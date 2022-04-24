US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin have arrived in Kyiv and were holding talks with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, Oleksiy Arestovych, adviser to Zelensky, said late on Sunday in a social media video.

Reuters was not able to independently verify whether the US officials had arrived in Kyiv.

