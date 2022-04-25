The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Iran confirms fifth round of talks held with Saudi Arabia

"The fifth round of talks between Saudi Arabia and Tehran were held in Iraq and the talks were progressive and positive," Khatibzadeh told a televised weekly news conference.

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 25, 2022 11:00

Updated: APRIL 25, 2022 11:09
Saudi Arabia's national flag is seen at the Khoba frontline border with Yemen (photo credit: REUTERS/FAHAD SHADEED)
Saudi Arabia's national flag is seen at the Khoba frontline border with Yemen
(photo credit: REUTERS/FAHAD SHADEED)

Regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia held a fifth round of "positive" talks in Baghdad last Thursday on normalizing bilateral relations, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh confirmed on Monday.

Predominantly Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia and Shi'ite Iran, which are locked in proxy conflicts across the Middle East, started direct talks last year to try to contain tensions.

But Iran suspended the talks in March without giving a reason after Saudi Arabia executed 81 men in its biggest mass execution in decades. Tehran condemned the executions that activists said included 41 Shi'ite Muslims.

"The fifth round of talks between Saudi Arabia and Tehran were held in Iraq and the talks were progressive and positive," Khatibzadeh told a televised weekly news conference.

On Sunday, Iraq's Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein said Baghdad would host a new round of talks.

The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER)

Khatibzadeh said "initial talks were underway between Tehran and Riyadh on sending 40,000 Iranian pilgrims to the haj in Mecca" this year.

Riyadh severed ties with Tehran in 2016 after Iranian protesters stormed the Saudi embassy in the Iranian capital following the execution of a Shi'ite cleric in Saudi Arabia.



