Erez crossing to reopen for workers from Gaza to Israel

The Erez crossing from the Gaza Strip to Israel will be reopened to workers and tradespeople on Tuesday, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced on Monday.

Following a situational assessment, Erez crossing between Gaza and Israel will be reopened tomorrow morning for workers and merchants. — Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) April 25, 2022

COGAT added that the reopening of the Erez pass is reliant on the stability of the security situation in Israel.