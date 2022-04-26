The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israeli security forces foil weapon smuggling attempt at Lebanese border

Police investigating Hezbollah's involvement after seizing 100 fragmentation grenades,

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: APRIL 26, 2022 10:19
A smuggling attempt foiled at the Lebanon border, 4/26/2022.

Israeli security forces thwarted the smuggling of weapons across its borders believed to be by Hezbollah, seizing some 100 fragmentation grenades and assault rifles from Lebanon.

IDF troops identified suspects last night approaching the fence from the Lebanese side towards Israel. When troops and Israel police officers arrived to the scene they located two assault rifles and about 100 fragmentation grenades intended to be used in future attacks in Israel.

Police said that they are investigating whether Hezbollah is behind the smuggling attempt as other incidents indicated that the terror group was involved.

Hezbollah, the police said, “works through Israeli criminals to bring weapons into Israeli territory and ensures that at least some of them will be used for terror activity, thus trying to create an infrastructure for terrorism in Israeli territory.”

“The fact that fragmentation grenades were seized, an unusual weapon that has not yet been seized, raises the suspicion that they were intended to carry out attacks against crowded civilian places,” the statement added.

A large amount of grenades, including fragmentation, smoke, and practice varieties, seized in a smuggling bust near the Lebanese border, 4/26/2022. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)A large amount of grenades, including fragmentation, smoke, and practice varieties, seized in a smuggling bust near the Lebanese border, 4/26/2022. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Both weapons and drugs have been smuggled into Israel from its northern border, with some of the weapons having been used in terror attacks in Israel. 

The border area with Lebanon has been flagged by the IDF as vulnerable to enemy infiltrations and has seen dozens of drug and weapon smuggling along the border as well as several infiltrations by migrant workers in the past year.

According to IDF data, last year the military thwarted nine attempts to infiltrate from Lebanon and another two from Syria as well as confiscated 120 kilograms of drugs and 75 weapons.

The Shin Bet alleges that Iran and Hezbollah are behind the recent attempted smuggling of weapons into Israel.

The IDF said that over the past year, Hezbollah has been increasingly attempting attacks and smuggling weapons into Israeli territory, and therefore a special team of the IDF, Shin Bet, police and other security bodies had been established to deal with the issue of the smugglings. 

Last summer the IDF said that it believes that Hajj Khalil Harb, a top Hezbollah official, has been operating a drug and weapons smuggling operation over the border between the two countries and on Monday the IDF exposed the identity of additional weapons and drug smugglers believed to work for Hezbollah.

According to the military, Hatem Sheet, a resident of Kfarkela, a town along the Israeli border near Metula, runs drug and weapons smuggling operations from his home which is near the Israeli border and overlooks Israeli territory for Hezbollah.

Sheet is a prominent drug dealer in southern Lebanon and he is said to coordinate smuggling operations with Israeli smugglers through a variety of applications, including Telegram. He also conducts reconnaissance work from the balcony of his home in order to gather information about the operations and movement of IDF forces in the area.

The IDF also revealed that Hassan Sareini (nicknamed Abu Muhammad) runs smuggling operations in the field for Hezbollah official Hajj Khalil Harb. Sareini works with Sheet and other smugglers in southern Lebanon in order to smuggle weapons and drugs into Israel.

“The IDF and the Israel Police will continue to act against any attempt to violate sovereignty, terrorism, smuggling and criminal activity on the Lebanese border,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said following the attempted smuggling attempt on Monday night.

On Monday Israeli security forces seized 24 handguns and 800,000 Jordanian dinars ($1.1 million) in cash after a Palestinian man from Jericho was identified approaching the border.  Police officers set up an ambush in an open area and waited until the man crossed the border when they arrested him.

Two days earlier, on Saturday IDF troops foiled the attempted smuggling of $1.2 million worth of drugs into the country from Egypt.

Over the years the 240-kilometer-long border between Israel and Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula has seen countless drug and weapons smuggling attempts by Bedouin. 

In the first two months of 2022, several smuggling attempts along the Egyptian border have been thwarted as well. In one incident in February troops foiled an attempt to smuggle over 200 kilograms (440 pounds) of marijuana and hashish estimated to be worth NIS 4 million ($1.2 million). 

One smuggling attempt in late January left two undercover police officers injured after IDF troops from the Caracal battalion opened fire after mistakenly identifying the vehicle as belonging to smugglers and fired toward the wheel of the car. 

The incident occurred after smugglers on the Egyptian side of the border drove up to the fence in armored vehicles with machine guns mounted on top and opened “massive” amounts of gunfire toward Israel in an attempt to deter Israeli troops from approaching the area.

The military said that a total of nine smuggling attempts were thwarted that night and security forces seized approximately 400 kg of drugs with an estimated value of about 8 million shekels, making it “one of the most active nights on the Egyptian border in recent memory.”



Tags Hezbollah IDF Lebanon Smuggling
