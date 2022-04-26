Israel announces full-scale polio vaccination drive

Israel's Health Ministry announced on Tuesday that it is beginning a polio vaccination drive for all Israelis up to the age of 17.

Following the recent outbreak of polio in Israel, with the life-threatening virus found in sewage samples across the country, the ministry announced the vaccination campaign in order to stifle its spread. The first Israeli polio case since 1989 was announced in March.

Many Israeli children and teens from ages nine to 17 did not complete their vaccine regimen, according to the Health Ministry.