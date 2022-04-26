The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israel Police, Shin Bet to investigate death threat sent to Bennett

A letter containing a death threat and a live round was sent to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's home.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 26, 2022 17:10

Updated: APRIL 26, 2022 18:22
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett handles his mask at a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem April 10, 2022. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
Israel Police launched an investigation on Tuesday into a letter containing a death threat and a bullet sent to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's Ra'anana home.

Lahav 433, Israel Police's National Crime Unit, is investigating the origin of the death threat in cooperation with the Shin Bet.

Following the discovery of the letter, security officials have decided to increase the personal security given to Bennett's family members. Bennett's government secretary, Shalom Shlomo, will also be given a personal security detail.

In a statement released shortly after news of the death threat broke, the prime minister called on all Israelis from all ends of the political spectrum to "reduce the flames of political discourse."

"A political conflict or disagreement should never reach violence, bullying or death threats," Bennett wrote on Twitter. "We, as leaders and citizens whose futures lie in this country, must do everything we can to ensure this doesn't occur again."

Police issued a gag order for all information revealed in the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. 



