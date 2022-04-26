Israel Police, Shin Bet to investigate death threat sent to Bennett

Israel Police launched an investigation on Tuesday into a letter containing a death threat and a bullet sent to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's Ra'anana home.

Lahav 433, Israel Police's National Crime Unit, is investigating the origin of the death threat in cooperation with the Shin Bet.

Following the discovery of the letter, security officials have decided to increase the personal security given to Bennett's family members. Bennett's government secretary, Shalom Shlomo, will also be given a personal security detail.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

In a statement released shortly after news of the death threat broke, the prime minister called on all Israelis from all ends of the political spectrum to "reduce the flames of political discourse."

סכסוך פוליטי, לא משנה כמה הוא עמוק, לא צריך להגיע לאלימות, לבריונות ולאיומי מוות. אנחנו צריכים לעשות הכל, כמנהיגים וכאזרחים שעתידם ועתיד ילדיהם במדינה הזאת, כדי שתופעות כאלה פשוט לא יתקיימו. כולנו אנשים. ויכוחים וחילוקי דעות - כן. בריונות ואיומים - לא. >> — Naftali Bennett בנט (@naftalibennett) April 26, 2022

"A political conflict or disagreement should never reach violence, bullying or death threats," Bennett wrote on Twitter. "We, as leaders and citizens whose futures lie in this country, must do everything we can to ensure this doesn't occur again."

Police issued a gag order for all information revealed in the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story.