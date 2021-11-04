Thousands mark 26 years since Rabin assassination at Rabin Square

Thousands of Israelis have gathered at Rabin Square, Tel Aviv to mark 26 years since the assassination of former prime minister Yitzchak Rabin on Thursday.

The public gathering, titled "No assembly, I will be there," was organized by volunteers in protest of the cancelation of the annual national memorial assembly which takes place every year.

Israelis gathered in Rabin Square to discuss Rabin's legacy of peace and to remind the Israeli public of the assassination and incitement Rabin suffered from during his time as prime minister.

A moment of silence was held at 9:43 p.m. to mark the exact minute Rabin was shot three times in his back by Yigal Amir.

Thousands gather at Rabin Square to commemorate 26 years since Yitzchak Rabin's assassination on November 4, 2021 (credit: Courtesy)

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz spoke at the gathering, accusing opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu of leading the incitement against political leaders, both against Rabin and today against the current government led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

"This week, we saw that there those who are willing to mark enemies, spread lies and tear Israeli society apart for political gain," Horowitz said. "This is similar to what happened to Rabin's government in 1995. Netanyahu was opposition head back then and now," he added.

Horowitz added that this November 4 is also a "day of optimism," referencing the passing of the Israeli state budget for 2021-2022 in the Knesset.

"Today, we have started following Rabin's footsteps again by approving an economically-viable, social budget," Horowitz said.

Horowitz pledged that he will "not be deterred to continue on Rabin's path."