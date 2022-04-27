Courts convict seven 'Hate Wedding' participants, acquit singer

Seven men who participated in the "Hate Wedding" seven years ago, including the groom, were convicted of incitement to violence and terrorism on Sunday, and the singer Sinai Tor was acquitted.

The "Hate Wedding" was a wedding of an extremist far-right couple in which the groom and some guests stabbed a photo of a Palestinian baby who was murdered in a far-right terror attack while dancing with weapons to songs that expressed hate against Palestinians.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }