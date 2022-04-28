IDF arrests shepherd who crossed Israeli border from Lebanon

IDF soldiers arrested a shepherd who crossed the Blue Line from Lebanon into Israel on Thursday during operational activity which they initiated, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

The operational activity was carried out as part on an ongoing effort to protect the border. The suspect has been transferred for further questioning.

