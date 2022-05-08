The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

US Senate to vote Wednesday on abortion rights bill, Schumer says

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 8, 2022 19:40

The US Senate will vote on legislation to codify abortion rights into law on Wednesday in reaction to the leaked draft decision indicating the Supreme Court is poised to overturn its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday.

"Every American will see how every senator stands," Schumer said during a news conference with state leaders in New York.

 

Shots reported at the Tekoa settlement in Gush Etzion
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/08/2022 08:53 PM
IDF shoots suspect trying to cross the security fence near Tulkarem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/08/2022 07:39 PM
Israeli climate law approved by Ministerial Committee for Legislation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/08/2022 03:53 PM
Omicron aid package for businesses approved by gov't
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/08/2022 02:04 PM
German parliament president arrives in Kyiv
By REUTERS
05/08/2022 11:55 AM
Terrorists who carried out Elad attack caught
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
05/08/2022 10:54 AM
COVID-19 in Israel: 1,773 new cases, 132 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/08/2022 10:47 AM
113 Ukrainians come to Israel over weekend, 28,000 since start of war
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/08/2022 08:18 AM
Sinn Fein secures largest number of seats in Northern Ireland parliament
By REUTERS
05/07/2022 09:14 PM
Chinese calculations on Taiwan affected by Ukraine conflict - CIA dir.
By REUTERS
05/07/2022 08:03 PM
Putin believes 'doubling down' will improve Ukraine war outcome
By REUTERS
05/07/2022 08:00 PM
N.Korea fired likely submarine-launched ballistic missile, S.Korea says
By REUTERS
05/07/2022 06:09 PM
IDF clashes with Palestinians in Jenin, three injured - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/07/2022 07:18 AM
Gas leak blamed for blast at iconic Havana hotel that killed 22
By REUTERS
05/07/2022 02:05 AM
Musk plans to increase Twitter's revenue to $26.4 billion by 2028
By REUTERS
05/07/2022 01:02 AM
