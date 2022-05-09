Russian strike at school in Ukraine's east kills about 60, says Zelensky

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said late on Sunday that about 60 people who were sheltering at a school in the eastern village of Bilohorivka were killed by a Russian bombing.

"As a result of a Russian strike on Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region, about 60 people were killed, civilians, who simply hid at the school, sheltering from shelling," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

Earlier, the governor of the Luhansk region, said that about 90 people were sheltering at the school.