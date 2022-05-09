US President Joe Biden is considering visiting east Jerusalem during his upcoming trip to Israel, Kan reported on Monday night.

Biden accepted Prime Minister Naftali Bennet's invitation to visit Israel on April 24.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Then Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday in response to a query whether Biden's visit to Israel would occur on the tail end of his June visit to Europe, that while the president was "looking forward to coming, but we haven’t quite locked in the date yet."

Ahead of the visit, The White House denounced Bennett's approval and advancement of 3,988 Israeli homes in Judea and Samaria. According to N12, the White House conditioned Biden's trip on the issue.

“Israel’s program of expanding settlements deeply damages the prospect for a two-state solution,” Deputy State Department spokesperson Jalina Porter told reporters on Friday.

Biden's consideration of a visit to east Jerusalem comes as tensions spike over issues of sovereignty over the territory. On Sunday a Palestinian Authority spokesperson said that the "State of Palestine" had rights to east Jerusalem and the Temple Mount.

US President Joe Biden gestures as he boards Air Force One at Delaware Air National Guard Base, in New Castle, Delaware, US, April 25, 2022. (credit: TASOS KATOPODIS/ REUTERS)

The Biden administration has promised the PA that it would reestablish the consulate in east Jerusalem that former president Donald Trump had shuttered.

“My position, which has been presented to the Americans by myself and by Foreign Minister Lapid, is that there is no place for an American consulate that serves the Palestinians in Jerusalem,” Bennett said, having expressed to Biden that he opposed any reopening of the consulate.

Tovah Lazaroff and Khaled Abu Toameh contributed to this report.