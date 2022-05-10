The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Sports

Israeli Olympic medalist Ori Sasson to retire from judo

The Israeli judoka is one of two Israeli athletes to have won two Olympic medals in their career.

By TAL SPUNGIN
Published: MAY 10, 2022 19:34

Updated: MAY 10, 2022 19:53
ORI SASSON was the last Israeli to win a medal at Olympics, capturing the bronze in the judo men's heavyweight competition at the 2016 Games in Rio (photo credit: REUTERS)
ORI SASSON was the last Israeli to win a medal at Olympics, capturing the bronze in the judo men's heavyweight competition at the 2016 Games in Rio
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Israeli Olympic medalist Ori Sasson will announce his retirement from competitive judo on Thursday, Israeli media reported on Tuesday afternoon.

The 31-year-old judoka will hold a press conference later this week to call time on his highly successful career, which is highlighted by two bronze medals in the 2016 and 2020 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo respectively, the latter making him only the second Israeli to win two Olympic medals after windsurfer and gold medalist Gal Fridman.

Sasson won his first medal by beating Cuba's Alex García Mendoza in the 100+ kg. repechage contest after losing in the semi-final to the eventual winner, French judoka Teddy Riner. 

His second Olympic medal came when the Israeli mixed team beat the Russian Olympic Committee to win bronze in the first-ever judo team competition in the Olympic Games.

Ori Sasson (credit: ASSAF KLIGER)Ori Sasson (credit: ASSAF KLIGER)

He won his Olympic medals under the tutelage of another Olympic medalist in Oren Smadja, who was the first Israeli judoka to win a medal in the 1992 games in Barcelona.

Beyond his Olympic success, Sasson also won five gold medals in five Judo Grand Prix competitions from 2016 to 2020 and a gold medal at the 2009 Maccabiah Games held in Tel Aviv.

According to reports, Sasson has already been offered a coaching role within the Israel Judo Association after he signaled his intention to retire from competition. He will serve as a mentor for young judokas in the national team, Sport 5 reported.

"Ori is an asset and assets must be retained," the association's president Moshe Ponte reportedly told Sport 5.

Sasson is the third Israeli athlete who competed in last summer's Olympics in Japan to have retired from competitive sport, after Israeli gymnast Alex Shatilov and rhythmic gymnast and gold medalist Linoy Ashram, who announced her retirement in March.



Tags Israel sports judo israel Olympics 2020
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi flags flown at Disney World entrance - watch

General view of a farewell event at Disney World on the final night before closure due to coronavirus concerns, in Orlando, Florida, U.S., March 15, 2020
2

False report that Russian frigate hit by Ukrainian anti-ship missiles

Permanent group of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea, 2016
3

Nearly 13% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 had neurologic symptoms - study

Study results show elevated blood flow and improved oxygenation in the brain of patients suffering from cognitive impairment
4

3 dead, 4 injured in ax murder terror attack in Elad, Israel

Israeli Security and rescue personnel work at the scene following an incident in Elad, in central Israel, May 5, 2022.
5

US Secretary of State Blinken tests positive for COVID

Newly confirmed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives for a welcome ceremony at the State Department in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by