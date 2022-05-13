The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19 in Israel: 2,015 new cases, 103 in serious condition

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 13, 2022 11:24

Updated: MAY 13, 2022 11:25

2,015 new cases of the novel coronavirus were diagnosed in Israel on Thursday out of 35,571 tests administered, at a 5.66% positivity rate, the Health Ministry announced on Friday morning.

Of them, 103 are in serious condition, 45 are in critical condition, 48 are intubated and four are connected to ECMO breathing machines. 

So far, 806 Israelis received their fourth vaccine shot, 4.4 million received their third, 6.1 million received their second and 6.7 million received their first. 

The death toll stands 10,749.  



Elon Musk Twitter deal 'temporarily on hold' - report
By REUTERS
05/13/2022 12:49 PM
Kremlin: Report of possible gas cuts for Finland 'most likely a hoax'
By REUTERS
05/13/2022 12:46 PM
EU's Borrell says coordinator trip to Iran broke deadlock
By REUTERS
05/13/2022 10:47 AM
EU's Iran nuclear talks coordinator detained in Frankfurt
By REUTERS
05/13/2022 09:21 AM
Palestinian man throws stone towards passing car, shot by security
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
05/13/2022 07:43 AM
US to permit some foreign investment in northern Syria without sanctions
By REUTERS
05/12/2022 09:19 PM
US lawmakers ask tech companies to archive evidence of Russian war crime
By REUTERS
05/12/2022 08:48 PM
IDF's 'Chariots of Fire' drill finishes its first week
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/12/2022 06:20 PM
Top US diplomat Blinken to travel to NATO meeting in Germany, France
By REUTERS
05/12/2022 04:13 PM
Qatar - those responsible for killing reporter must be held accountable
By REUTERS
05/12/2022 03:05 PM
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes eastern Uzbekistan region
By REUTERS
05/12/2022 01:39 PM
Biden called Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to congratulate him on election
By REUTERS
05/12/2022 05:34 AM
US draft abortion decision could implicate same-sex marriage, etc- Biden
By REUTERS
05/12/2022 03:21 AM
N. Korea officially reports COVID outbreak for the first time
By REUTERS
05/12/2022 03:07 AM
Plane with 11 on board crashes in central Cameroon
By REUTERS
05/12/2022 01:18 AM
