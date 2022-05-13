COVID-19 in Israel: 2,015 new cases, 103 in serious condition

2,015 new cases of the novel coronavirus were diagnosed in Israel on Thursday out of 35,571 tests administered, at a 5.66% positivity rate, the Health Ministry announced on Friday morning.

Of them, 103 are in serious condition, 45 are in critical condition, 48 are intubated and four are connected to ECMO breathing machines.

So far, 806 Israelis received their fourth vaccine shot, 4.4 million received their third, 6.1 million received their second and 6.7 million received their first.

The death toll stands 10,749.