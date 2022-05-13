PM Naftali Bennett diplomatic adviser Shimrit Meir resigns

Longtime adviser to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett resigned from her position on Friday morning.

In a letter to Bennett, Meir wrote of her year as Bennett's adviser, touching on Israel's tighting of ties with US President Joe Biden and with Arab states.

Additionally, she highlighted the efforts made to improve Israel's image in the international arena.

"This was a year filled with action, from morning to night," she wrote.

Meir will leave her position on June 1.