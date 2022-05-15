Eurovision 2022: Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra wins Eurovision Song Contest

Ukraine's representative act Kalush Orchestra has won the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy, following the tallying of all votes from judges, countries and the public.

Sung in Ukrainian, the winning song "Stefania" fused rap with traditional folk music and was a tribute to band frontman Oleh Psiuk's mother.

The country amassed considerable support from judges but an immense amount of support from the public, which helped push them to the top of the list by a considerable margin.

Kalush Orchestra ultimately reaped a total of 631 points, vastly dwarfing the runner-up, the United Kingdom, which received just 466 points. Spain came in third with 459 points followed by Sweden with 438 and Serbia with 312.

This victory also marks Ukraine's third-ever Eurovision victory, following 2004 when Ruslana won with the song "Wild Dancers" and in 2016 when Jamla won with the song "1944." This has already given them the best Eurovision track record in Eastern Europe. In addition, they are typically highly favored in the song contest, as since their Eurovision debut in 2003, Ukraine has always made it to the finals whenever they participated.

The official Ukraine Twitter account was quick to congratulate Kalush Orchestra on their victory and thanked the public for their support.

"You have melted our hearts, friends... and it matters the world to us during this time," the account tweeted, referencing the ongoing Russian invasion of the country and, in particular, the battle at the Azovstal steel plant where the last defenders of Mariupol are holding out.

"We send all your love and support to our brave freedom defenders at Azovstal and along the frontline," the account noted. "Congrats, Kalush Orchestra."

During their performance, the Kalush Orchestra also put out a plea for Azovstal. One of the group's members, Lviv Otoy, has a brother believed to be missing at Azovstal, as reported by Ukrainian state media outlet Ukrinform.

This was also noted by the Azov Battalion, the Ukrainian fighters defending Mariupol, who on their official Telegram channel thanked Kalush Orchestra for their support, Ukrinform reported.

As is tradition, Ukraine is expected to host the 2023 iteration of Eurovision within its borders. It is unclear where, though Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he hopes it will be hosted in Mariupol.

"Our courage impresses the world, our music conquers Europe!" Zelensky said over Facebook. "Next year, Ukraine will host Eurovision for the third time in its history. And I believe not for the last time. We will make sure that one day, the participants and guests of Eurovision will be hosted in Ukrainian Mariupol."

He concluded: "Thank you for the victory, Kalush Orchestra and everyone who voted for us! Surely, our winning chord in the battle with the enemy is not far away."

The conflict in Ukraine was on the minds of most at the song contest, however. Notably, Iceland's representative band Stystur ended their performance with the plea "Peace for Ukraine," and the German representative's guitar was adorned with the image of a Ukrainian flag with the word "PEACE" written in bold over it.

The war was also responsible for the absence of Russia and Belarus from the competition, which means they were not only unable to participate but unable to vote as well.

This is a developing story.