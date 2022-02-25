The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Ukraine calls to ban Russia from Eurovision 2022 amid war

In response, the EBU emphasized that "the Eurovision Song Contest is a non-political cultural event."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 25, 2022 01:02

Updated: FEBRUARY 25, 2022 01:03
Maneskin of Italy appear on stage after winning the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, Netherlands, May 23, 2021. (photo credit: PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW/REUTERS)
Maneskin of Italy appear on stage after winning the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, Netherlands, May 23, 2021.
(photo credit: PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW/REUTERS)

The Ukrainian Public Broadcast network UA:PBC sent an open letter on Thursday to the European Broadcast Union (EBU) – an alliance of international public service media organizations best known for producing the Eurovision Song Contest – urging the EBU to remove Russian media from the organization and remove Russia’s contestant from the 2022 Eurovision competition.

“The appeal states that since the beginning of Russia's aggression against Ukraine in 2014 and to this day, EMC broadcasters from the Russian Federation - Channel One and VDTRK - have been a mouthpiece for the Kremlin and a key tool of political propaganda financed from the Russian state budget,” the UA:PBC open letter read.

“During the long-term aggressive policy of the Russian Federation, the resources of these media outlets have systematically disseminated disinformation, violated journalistic standards and spread hate speech, which is contrary to the values ​​of the EMU.”

In response, the EBU emphasized that "the Eurovision Song Contest is a non-political cultural event."

"The EBU is however concerned about current events in Ukraine and will continue to closely monitor the situation,” EBU said in a statement sent to NPR. 

A Ukrainian serviceman rides atop a military vehicle past Independence square in central Kyiv on February 24, 2022 (credit: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images) A Ukrainian serviceman rides atop a military vehicle past Independence square in central Kyiv on February 24, 2022 (credit: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

The latest letter by Ukraine came amid Russia’s attacks on Ukrainian cities since Thursday morning in what Russian President Vladimir Putin called a “special military operation.”

The Eurovision competition, which hosts roughly 40 contestants across European countries every year,  is not immune to geopolitical controversies. Ukraine’s contestant for the 2022 contest, 28-year-old Alina Pash, had her participation revoked amid an investigation into her 2015 trip to Crimea. Entering Crimea from the Russian Mainland is considered illegal entry according to Ukrainian Law.

"I am a Ukrainian citizen. I follow Ukrainian law and try to bring Ukraine's traditions and values into the world,” Pash said in an Instagram post last week. Ukraine has selected hip-hop trio Kalush Orchestra to represent Ukraine in Pash’s place, while Russia is yet to announce a contestant.

In 2017, Russian contestant Julia Samoylova was blocked from entering Ukraine – which was hosting the competition – because she had reportedly toured Crimea without entering it through the border with the Ukrainian mainland.

The 2022 Eurovision contest will take place in Turin, Italy from May 10th-14th.



Tags Russia ukraine Eurovision Eurovision Song Contest Ukraine crisis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine crisis: Putin sends Russian tanks, hardware into Donetsk - report

Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released February 14, 2022.
2

Russia closes airspace over Sea of Azov

A Ukrainian navy sailor uses equipment on board an armoured gunboat during a short voyage near a base of the Ukrainian Naval Forces in the Azov Sea port of Berdyansk, Ukraine January 12, 2022
3

New study finds Ivermectin ineffective in treating COVID-19

Ivermectine
4

The most important takeaways from Putin’s Ukraine speech - analysis

Russian President Putin meets with members of the Delovaya Rossiya All-Russian Public Organization in Moscow
5

COVID-19: All tourists allowed into Israel from March 1

RETURNING ISRAELIS at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. Why were foreign travelers banned?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by