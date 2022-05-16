The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
One dead, multiple people shot at California church, authorities say

Multiple people were shot, including one fatally, Sunday in Laguna Woods in Southern California, the second mass shooting this weekend in the US. Motive remains unknown.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 16, 2022 00:53

Updated: MAY 16, 2022 01:17
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020. (photo credit: DAVID MCNEW/GETTY IMAGES/JTA)
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
(photo credit: DAVID MCNEW/GETTY IMAGES/JTA)

Multiple people were shot, including one fatally, at a church in Laguna Woods in Southern California, authorities said on Sunday, adding that a suspect was detained in connection with the shooting.

It was at least the second mass shooting of the weekend in the United States, which has been plagued with gun violence in recent years. In Buffalo, New York, on Saturday, a white 18-year-old man opened fire at a supermarket in a mostly Black neighborhood, killing 10 and wounding three in what authorities described as a purely racist attack.

Mourners embrace each other, while attending a vigil for victims of the shooting at a TOPS supermarket in Buffalo, New York, US. (credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID) Mourners embrace each other, while attending a vigil for victims of the shooting at a TOPS supermarket in Buffalo, New York, US. (credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)

"Dispatch received call of a shooting inside Geneva Presbyterian Church at 1:26pm. Four victims have been critically wounded, one with minor injuries," the office of the sheriff of Orange County, California, said on Twitter.

All of the victims were adults and were being taken to the hospital, the tweet added. One victim died at the scene.

Laguna Woods is a community in Southern California of about 16,000 people.

Authorities in California have not made any statement regarding a possible motive in the church shooting.



