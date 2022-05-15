The gunman that killed 10 people and injured three in a Buffalo mass shooting is ideologically a fascist white supremacist, his manifesto details.

The shooter's manifesto, 180 pages long, details his ideological positions and tactical considerations for Saturday night's deadly attack.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); }); console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); } White supremacist attack

"Call me an ethno-nationalist eco-fascist national socialist if you want, I wouldn’t disagree with you," wrote the mass shooter. He describes his overarching objective using the 14 words of white supremacy, which is a slogan of white supremacy.

The shooter specifically targeted black Americans in his attack, going into great detail about how black people and other ethnic groups are subhuman. He dedicates different sections in the manifesto to specific groups.

The gunman explained that while Jews are the real issue troubling the United States, he has chosen to attack immigrants and black people to prevent their impact on the country. While he wished to attack more racial groups, he said he could only choose one.

Great Replacement Theory

The narrative espoused in the manifesto is that there is a Jewish conspiracy to destroy what the shooter refers to as "White countries" by flooding them with immigrants and displacing the residents, in an adaptation of a conspiracy theory often referred to by extremists as "The Great Replacement."

"I’m advocating for is the gentiles vs the Jews," wrote the shooter. "We outnumber them 100x, and they are not strong by themselves. But by their Jewish ways, they turn us against each other. When you realize this you will know that the Jews are the biggest problem the Western world has ever had. They must be called out and killed, if they are lucky they will be exiled. We can not show any sympathy towards them again."

The manifesto uses fake Talmud quotes to explain how Judaism is a driving force for supposed Jewish wrongdoings against white people.

An act of terrorism

The shooter emphasized that he is not mentally ill, and acknowledged that he is carrying out an act of terrorism. In the past, he acknowledges that he oscillated ideologically from extreme to extreme, such as from communism to fascism. He claims to have been radicalized through the internet.

The shooter goes into lengthy details about his strategic and tactical considerations for how he planned his attack, explaining which weapon and armor he used and why. He included a step-by-step plan for the attack, saying that he chose his location for its high amount of black people and strict gun laws to avoid local opposition.

The gunman shot 10 people to death and wounded three others at a grocery store in a Black neighborhood of Buffalo, New York, before surrendering to authorities.

Stephen Belongia, the FBI special agent in charge of the bureau's Buffalo field office, said the attack would be investigated both as a hate crime and as an act of "racially motivated violent extremism" under federal law.

"This person was pure evil," Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said, his voice quaking with emotion. "It was a straight-up racially motivated hate crime from somebody outside of our community."