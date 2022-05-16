French PM expected to resign in widely expected cabinet overhaul

French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Monday was at the Elysee presidential palace where he was expected to hand his resignation to the president, two government sources told Reuters.

His moves paves the way for a widely expected cabinet overhaul by President Emmanuel Macron after his re-election in April.

