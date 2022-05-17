The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
IDF arrests 18, Palestinian shot after attempting stabbing attack

No Israeli forces were injured.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 17, 2022 08:05

Updated: MAY 17, 2022 08:57
IDF soldiers work to arrest Palestinians as part of Operation Break the Wave (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF soldiers work to arrest Palestinians as part of Operation Break the Wave
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF soldiers worked to arrest 18 Palestinians across the West Bank and a Palestinian was shot near the Hawara checkpoint near Nablus after he attempted to stab soldiers in the area on Monday morning.

Video reportedly from the scene of the attempted attack showed a person running towards soldiers with a knife in his hand before being shot.

No Israeli soldiers were injured in the incident.

IDF soldiers, the Shin Bet and Border Police arrested 18 Palestinians throughout the West Bank early Tuesday morning, including in Qarawat Bani Hassan, Hable, Halhul, ad-Dhahiriya, Dheisha, Nablus and Kalkilya, as part of Operation Break the Wave.

IDF soldiers work to arrest Palestinians as part of Operation Break the Wave (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) IDF soldiers work to arrest Palestinians as part of Operation Break the Wave (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In Ras Atiya, the IDF seized an M-16 and arrested a suspect. As IDF soldiers worked to arrest suspects in Far'a, shots were fired in the area. No soldiers were injured.

Later on Monday morning, clashes were reported in Al Aroub near Hebron as Israeli forces entered the town.



