Ethiopia arrests 4,000 in Amhara region crackdown

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 23, 2022 13:13

Ethiopian authorities have arrested more than 4,000 people in the northern Amhara region, local state media said on Monday, amid a wider crackdown against militia fighters, critics and the press.

Gizachew Muluneh, spokesperson for the Amhara regional administration and federal government spokesperson Legesse Tulu did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the wave of arrests.

Security guard killed in Qatar Embassy in Paris
By REUTERS
05/23/2022 11:33 AM
Iran will avenge slain Revolutionary Guards colonel, president says
By REUTERS
05/23/2022 11:05 AM
Break the Wave: IDF arrests 11 Palestinians in West Bank overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/23/2022 08:00 AM
State to appeal decision not to remove Jewish worshippers from Temple
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2022 11:29 PM
'Randy' peanut butter recalled due to concern of salmonella
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2022 10:26 PM
Demolition order given to house of Ariel terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2022 09:58 PM
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes off east coast of Honshu, Japan
By REUTERS
05/22/2022 06:42 PM
Senegal president says he will visit Moscow and Kyiv in coming weeks
By REUTERS
05/22/2022 06:20 PM
Lukashenko arrives in Russia for talks with Putin - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2022 05:04 PM
Lapid concludes meeting with heads of Arab authorities
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2022 03:45 PM
Polish President Andrzej Duda visits Ukraine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2022 03:38 PM
Austria's first suspected monkeypox case reported in Vienna
By REUTERS
05/22/2022 03:18 PM
Prisoners get 5-year sentences for role in Gilboa Prison break
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2022 01:17 PM
Police detain protesters gather outside Dr. Alroy-Preis' home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2022 10:12 AM
Israeli bus drivers protest outside Merav Michaeli's home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2022 08:55 AM
