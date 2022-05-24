Gazprom says gas transit via Ukraine continues, up from Monday

Russian gas producer Gazprom said it continues to supply gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point, with volumes on Tuesday seen at 46.1 million cubic meters (mcm), up from 43 mcm on Monday.

An application to supply gas via the main Sokhranovka entry point was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.

