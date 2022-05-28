The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

Live mortar found on Rishon Lezion beach

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 28, 2022 12:45

A unexploded mortar (known as a dud) was found on the beach in Rishon Lezion on Saturday, Israeli media sources reported.

Security inspectors came across the dud during a routine patrol and immediately directed the beachgoers to stay at a distance of at least 200 meters. Israel Police sappers were called in and are working to defuse the explosive charge, the sources said.

Russia tests Zircon hypersonic missile in warning to adversaries
By REUTERS
05/28/2022 11:20 AM
Smuggling attempt thwarted in South
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/28/2022 10:22 AM
'Break the Wave': Five arrests made by IDF in another West Bank raid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/28/2022 08:39 AM
Six-year-old girl injured by gunfire in Lod
By Walla!
05/27/2022 11:26 PM
15-year-old Palestinian killed in clashes with IDF - Palestinian media
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/27/2022 10:03 PM
3-year-old boy dies after being left behind in car
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/27/2022 08:26 PM
Police made 'wrong decision' in thinking Texas shooter was 'barricaded'
By REUTERS
05/27/2022 07:49 PM
Israeli man arrested, released in Istanbul, reason unclear
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/27/2022 07:47 PM
Lapid agrees to share Abu Akleh investigation results with Blinken
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/27/2022 07:30 PM
Argentina confirms Latin America's first case of monkeypox
By REUTERS
05/27/2022 06:59 PM
Iran to take 'punitive action' on Greece over seizure of Iranian oil
By REUTERS
05/27/2022 06:11 PM
US Army replenishes Stinger missiles after Ukraine shipments
By REUTERS
05/27/2022 03:45 PM
White House says no decision made on student loan forgiveness
By REUTERS
05/27/2022 03:20 PM
Jerusalem Day: Bennett briefed on flag march preparations
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/27/2022 02:48 PM
Monkeypox: EU agrees common purchase of vaccine, antiviral
By REUTERS
05/27/2022 12:51 PM
