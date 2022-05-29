Russia's Gazprom continues shipping gas to Europe via Ukraine

The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
By REUTERS
Published: MAY 29, 2022 10:11

Updated: MAY 29, 2022 10:15

Russian gas producer Gazprom GAZP.MM said on Sunday its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point (near the Ukrainian city of Sumy) stood at 44.1 million cubic meters (mcm), up from 43.96 mcm on Saturday.

An application to supply gas via another major entry point, Sokhranovka, was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.

 

