Ukraine says French journalist killed by Russian shelling

A French journalist was killed when Russian shelling hit a vehicle that was to be used for the evacuation of civilians from the war zone near the city of Sievierodonetsk, a Ukrainian foreign ministry official said in a Twitter post on Monday.

Evacuations from Sievierodonetsk, the last major stronghold of Ukrainian forces in Luhansk, were suspended following the Russian shelling of an armored transport vehicle, regional governor Serhiy Gaidai said.

Gaidai wrote on Telegram that the shrapnel had pierced the vehicle's armor, killing the accredited French journalist traveling inside.

He also provided a photograph of a press accreditation identifying the journalist.

The French foreign ministry said it was checking the report of the journalist's death.

There was no immediate comment from the Russian authorities, who have repeatedly denied targeting civilians in Ukraine.