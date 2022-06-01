The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Attempted stabbing of soldiers reported near al-Arroub

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 1, 2022 08:09

Updated: JUNE 1, 2022 08:21

An attempt to stab soldiers occurred near the al-Arroub refugee camp, the IDF Spokesperson reported on Wednesday morning.

The attack occurred as the soldiers were patrolling Route 60, which connects Jerusalem and Gush Etzion.

The woman who attempted the stabbing was shot and no soldiers were harmed, the IDF said.

Russia's nuclear forces holding maneuver drills - report
By REUTERS
06/01/2022 05:21 AM
Chinese military says it conducted readiness patrol around Taiwan
By REUTERS
06/01/2022 04:25 AM
Death toll in Brazilian floods rises to 106, 10 still missing
By REUTERS
06/01/2022 03:45 AM
Russia and Saudi ministers praised level of cooperation in OPEC+- Moscow
By REUTERS
06/01/2022 03:25 AM
Biden to meet Wednesday with baby formula manufacturers
By REUTERS
06/01/2022 01:50 AM
Explosion reported inside building in Beersheba, Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/31/2022 11:55 PM
Lapid, Bourita discuss cooperation between Israel and Morocco
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/31/2022 08:14 PM
Russian airstrike hits acid tank in Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk - report
By REUTERS
05/31/2022 07:55 PM
Hungary, Norway report first case of monkeypox
By REUTERS
05/31/2022 06:40 PM
Israel's dangerous Highway 90 to be reconstructed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/31/2022 06:02 PM
Osem recalls Dubonim snack bags due to 'uncharacteristic appearance'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/31/2022 03:31 PM
Coalition MK: Transport Ministry 'stealing from the periphery'
By GIL HOFFMAN
05/31/2022 12:21 PM
Hamas convicts two Gazans for spying for Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/31/2022 10:18 AM
High Court approves demolition of Tel Aviv terrorist's home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2022 10:44 PM
US' Blinken condemns Iran's seizure of two Greek tankers in Gulf
By REUTERS
05/30/2022 09:51 PM
