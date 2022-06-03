Defense Ministry conducts security drill at West Bank crossing

The Defense Ministry's Crossing Points Authority (CPA) will conduct a security drill throughout Thursday night, Israeli media reported on Thursday.

The exercise, set to take place at the Sha'ar Ephraim crossing between Israel and the West Bank, near Tulkarm, is set to begin at 12:30 p.m. local time and finish early on Friday morning at 6:30 a.m.

