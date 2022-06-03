The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Turkey is buying Ukrainian grain stolen by Russia - envoy

Both Russia and Ukraine are two of the world's biggest grain exporters, but the ongoing war has stopped many of these shipments from leaving the Black Sea.

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 3, 2022 11:49

Updated: JUNE 3, 2022 12:02
Grain is placed on Ukrainian and Russian flags in this picture illustration taken May 9, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)
Grain is placed on Ukrainian and Russian flags in this picture illustration taken May 9, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

Kyiv's ambassador to Ankara said on Friday Turkey is among the countries that is buying grain that Russia stole from Ukraine.

Ambassador Vasyl Bodnar also told reporters he has sought help from Turkish authorities and Interpol investigating who is involved in the shipments of grains transiting Turkish waters.

Background

Reports over the past month have emerged accusing Russia of stealing Ukrainian grain. Both Russia and Ukraine are two of the world's biggest grain exporters, but the ongoing war has stopped many of these shipments from leaving the Black Sea.

According to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's main intelligence directorate, several grain shipments were being shipped to Syria via Russian cargo ships. Several trucks were also sent to Russia and around 1,500 tons of grain were exported to Crimea from the Kherson Oblast.

Grain is placed on Ukrainian and Russian flags in this picture illustration taken May 9, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION) Grain is placed on Ukrainian and Russian flags in this picture illustration taken May 9, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

Some of the stolen Ukrainian grain was captured on satellite images, CNN later reported. One merchant ship, the Matros Pozynich, sent by Russia with the stolen grain, was turned away from one Mediterranean port and is in the Syrian port of Latakia as of Thursday, the report stated citing Ukrainian officials. 

A Russian ship loaded with grain had also headed to Egypt, but Cairo had refused to accept it and turned it away. This is despite being one of the world's largest wheat importers which usually imports large volumes of Black Sea wheat.

Russia has denied all accusations of stealing Ukrainian wheat, though officials representing Ukraine, the United States, and the European Union have accused Moscow of "using food as a weapon" to blackmail the world over a looming food crisis.

Russian officials have recently promised to ensure the passage of vital Ukrainian food exports through the Black Sea in exchange for the end of sanctions against it. 

"We call on our friends, the African Union, to persistently demand that the West lift illegal unilateral sanctions that undermine the transport and logistics infrastructure necessary for world trade,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at an Africa Day reception, according to Interfax.

Lavrov noted that African countries were more vulnerable in terms of food security.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko echoed his senior's sentiments, Russian state media outlet TASS reported.

"The solution to the food problem requires a comprehensive approach, including those related to the lifting of sanctions restrictions that were imposed on Russian exports and financial transactions, and also requires Ukraine to clear all ports where ships are docked," said Rudenko. "Russia is ready to provide the necessary humanitarian passage, which it and does it every day."

Western sanctions targeting Russia have never once targeted agricultural goods or food.

Michael Starr contributed to this report.



Tags Turkey food Russia ukraine Ukraine-Russia War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient 'Dragon of Death' flying reptile discovered in Argentina

Pterosaur (Illustrative).
2

Taiwan jets scramble as 30 Chinese aircraft enter air defense zone

A model of the Chinese Fighter aircraft is seen in front of Chinese and Taiwanese flags in this illustration taken, April 28, 2022. Picture taken April 28, 2022
3

Why is Iran showing off a 'secret' drone base? - analysis

Iran's Army chief, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi and Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff, Major General Mohammad Bagheri visit an underground site with drones at an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on May 28, 2022.
4

$2 million gold tabernacle stolen from NYC church, angel statue decapitated

Someone got inside a New York City church and severed a head on an angel statue
5

Laser air defense will 'bankrupt' enemies firing rockets - Bennett

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the Magen Or platform

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by