BREAKING NEWS

Four injured in a family fight in Rahat

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 4, 2022 21:26

Four people were injured in a family fight in Rahat on Saturday evening, according to an Israel Police spokesperson

The police were called to the scene and restored order.



Macron to Abbas: 'We must find out circumstances of Abu Akleh's death'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/04/2022 11:34 PM
Iraq's Kurdistan judicial council defies supreme court over oil law
By REUTERS
06/04/2022 10:17 PM
London's Trafalgar Square evacuated, locals heard loud bang
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/04/2022 01:12 PM
Russian Defense Ministry claims to have shot down Ukrainian plane
By REUTERS
06/04/2022 11:51 AM
Russian army destroying bridges in Sievierodonetsk - Luhansk governor
By REUTERS
06/04/2022 11:33 AM
Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol -TASS
By REUTERS
06/04/2022 11:07 AM
Khamenei: Iran's enemies creating unrest to overthrow Islamic Republic
By REUTERS
06/04/2022 09:40 AM
Ukraine's intelligence in communication with captured Azovstal fighters
By REUTERS
06/04/2022 09:13 AM
Turkey summons Greek ambassador to foreign ministry
By REUTERS
06/04/2022 12:58 AM
Police arrest man with body armor, ammunition outside US Capitol
By REUTERS
06/03/2022 08:49 PM
French fighter killed in Ukraine, foreign ministry in Paris says
By REUTERS
06/03/2022 06:26 PM
Iran vows 'immediate response' to any Western move against it at IAEA
By REUTERS
06/03/2022 03:44 PM
1 dead, several injured in train crash in southern Germany - report
By REUTERS
06/03/2022 02:39 PM
Russia says it sees risks from Germany 'remilitarizing'
By REUTERS
06/03/2022 01:24 PM
Russia summons US media outlet heads, warns of 'stringent measures'
By REUTERS
06/03/2022 12:47 PM
