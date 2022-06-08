10 killed, 50 injured in train accident in Iran - report

A train derailed 50 kilometers outside the city of Tabas in Iran early Wednesday, killing 10 and injuring 50, Iranian media reported. Authorities have not yet finalized the number of casualties.

The crash is currently under investigation. However, it appears that the derailment was caused by a collision with an excavator, according to Iranian media.

"According to initial information, the give passenger cars of the train collided with an excavator and derailed," Iranian railway official Mir Hassan Mousavi said in an interview with the semi-official ISNA news outlet.

Mousavi claimed that the train collision occurred at 5:30 a.m. local time.

Siemens ER24PC 1637 ''IranRunner'' of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways with the night train from Shiraz to Tehran outside of Shiraz, Iran (credit: KABELLEGER/DAVID GUBLER/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Victims

The fatalities are being examined by forensic teams in order to identify the bodies, Iran's Mehr News Agency reported.

Ambulances took the injured victims of the train derailment to the Tabas Hospital, where specialized teams of surgeons, neurosurgeons and orthopedists are present, according to Iran's Mehr News Agency.

This is a developing story.