Indictment filed against two terrorists who carried out Elad attack

The Central District Attorney's Office (Criminal) filed an indictment in the Central District Court against Assad al-Rafai, 19 and Tzabahi Abu Shakir, 20, the two terrorists who killed three in an ax attack in Elad in May.

They are being slapped with three separate charges of murder in aggravated circumstances in the form of terrorism, and an additional five murder attempts.

