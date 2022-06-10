Cult leader with 18 kids, in prison for sexual violations, dies suddenly

Cult leader and polygamist Daniel Ambash, sentenced to 26 years in the Ayalon Prison in Ramle for a series of sexual abuse, rape and conditions of slavery, died suddenly on Friday morning, Israel Prison Service (IPS) Spokesperson's Unit announced.

He was a resident of Jerusalem, was married to six wives and had 18 children.

Ambash was imprisoned in 2011 and was supposed to get out in July 2037, in what has been characterized by police as one of the worst cases of abuse in Israel. Testimonies, private journals and medical records greatly helped the police to get the details of the case at the time.

Ambash was in the hospital and had been released to the prison clinic, where he lost consciousness. He died shortly after. The cause of his death is still unknown and is being investigated by Israel Police.

A few of his wives decided to run for Knesset in 2019 under the party name Kama, with the stated goal of fighting for greater individual liberties.

Women from the Ambash cult speak outside the election committee meeting where political parties running for a spot in the upcoming Israeli elections, arrive to present the party list for the September 2019 elections, at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on August 1, 2019. (credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)

Since the conviction, his wives have maintained Ambash's innocence and insisted they never experienced abuse.