The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

New Hope MK Zvi Hauser tested positive for coronavirus

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 10, 2022 10:38

New Hope MK Zvi Hauser tested positive for coronavirus on Friday morning, the Knesset Spokesperson's Unit announced. 

He is currently in quarantine in accordance with Health Ministry guidelines. 

Syria halts flights to and from Damascus International Airport - report
By REUTERS
06/10/2022 12:48 PM
European Parliament 'firmly behind' Ukraine's EU candidate bid - Metsola
By REUTERS
06/10/2022 11:31 AM
Russia bans Japan from fishing near Kuril Islands - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/10/2022 10:48 AM
42 women light injured in chemical exposure in Jerusalem pool
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/10/2022 09:16 AM
EU powers: Iran actions 'cast doubt' on commitment to revive nuclear dea
By REUTERS
06/10/2022 12:52 AM
Hapoel Holon are the Champions of the Israel Winner League
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/10/2022 12:10 AM
IDF signs demolition order for house of one of the Elad terrorists
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/09/2022 10:28 PM
Fourth case of monkeypox found in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/09/2022 05:54 PM
Machine gun fired from Gaza at Netiv Ha'asara
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/09/2022 02:12 PM
One Palestinian dead, six wounded, during clashes with IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/09/2022 02:08 PM
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Antofagasta, Chile region
By REUTERS
06/09/2022 11:47 AM
Indictment filed against two terrorists who carried out Elad attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/09/2022 09:18 AM
US House passes sweeping gun bill to raise assault rifle purchase
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/09/2022 06:20 AM
Biden, en route to summit, spoke by phone to Venezuela opposition leader
By REUTERS
06/09/2022 12:31 AM
Western artillery already making difference for Ukraine -regional gov
By REUTERS
06/08/2022 11:47 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by