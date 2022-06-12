The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

Israel's next Eurovision rep. to be chosen through KAN committee

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 12, 2022 13:10

Israel's next Eurovision representative will not be chosen through a reality show but instead through KAN's selection committee, the first time this has happened since 2014, Army Radio reported.

This is a developing story.

Raya Soraki approved as new head of Israel's Nature and Parks Authority
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/12/2022 01:52 PM
COVID-19: Israel's Economy Minister Orna Barbivay tests positive
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/12/2022 12:40 PM
2 indicted for abusing, beating toddlers in Israel's North - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/12/2022 10:50 AM
IDF clash with Palestinian rioters in West Bank while arresting suspect
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/12/2022 09:51 AM
COVID-19 in Russia: Officials announce BA.4 subvariant cases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/12/2022 07:53 AM
Jerusalem area schools to start at 10 due to teachers' protest - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/12/2022 07:27 AM
Palestinian arrested, Border Police officer injured in West Bank clash
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/11/2022 06:50 PM
Russia says it has shot down three Ukrainian war planes
By REUTERS
06/11/2022 11:48 AM
US envoy to visit Lebanon, discuss Israel maritime talks - State Dept
By REUTERS
06/11/2022 02:21 AM
DC disciplinary office files ethics charges over Giuliani's false claims
By REUTERS
06/10/2022 11:22 PM
Israeli forces clash with Palestinian rioters during West Bank raid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/10/2022 04:54 PM
COVID-19 in Israel: 5,863 new cases, 74 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/10/2022 02:41 PM
European Parliament 'firmly behind' Ukraine's EU candidate bid - Metsola
By REUTERS
06/10/2022 11:31 AM
Russia bans Japan from fishing near Kuril Islands - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/10/2022 10:48 AM
New Hope MK Zvi Hauser tested positive for coronavirus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/10/2022 10:38 AM
